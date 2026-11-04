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Exchange Club hosts annual Halloween Parade in Ocean City
3 days ago
OCEAN CITY – Spectators packed Asbury Avenue Oct. 29 for the Ocean City Exchange Club’s 78th annual Halloween Parade. The long parade featured the Ocean City Police Department’s take on the “Wizard of Oz,” Alicia’s Balloon Boutique proving that you can do just about anything with balloons, including an outfit, and a high-flying trapeze. The Exchange Club event is a great draw for children, many costumed, who eagerly picked up candy thrown to them by parade entrants.