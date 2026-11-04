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Bengals Urged to Steal ‘Solid’ Runner from Rival Contender
By Parker Hurley,3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the market for a running back. While the team is aggressive in their pursuit of Jonathan Taylor, there are five other teams interested as well, and they might miss out. One name that is being tied as a fit with Cincinnati is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez. Ben Solak of ESPN notes that the style of Rodriguez is a perfect complement for starting running back Chase Brown.
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