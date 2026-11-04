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Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Sicario’ Replacement Officially Arrives in 2027
By Adam Blevins,3 days ago
Taylor Sheridan has been booked and busy so far this year with new releases almost every month, but he’s finally set to return to the world of movies next year. Sheridan has expanded the Yellowstone universe with shows such as Marshals and Dutton Ranch — the former has already returned for its second season on CBS. Dutton Ranch is a Paramount production and not a network TV show, so while it is set to return for Season 2, it will likely take much longer for the show to come back. Earlier in the summer, while fans were still awaiting the second season of Marshals, Sheridan dropped the long-awaited third season of Lioness. Unfortunately, Sheridan’s Landman is not going to return before the end of this year as Season 3 has been delayed to a currently unknown date in 2027.