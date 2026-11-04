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Google hasn’t figured out how to make AI pay like its search engine
By Rani Molla,3 days ago
Is a journalist with 15 years of experience covering how Big Tech companies are reshaping society. Search queries are growing at their fastest rate in five years, Google parent Alphabet said in its earnings report last week. However, Google’s Search revenue growth slowed to 12 percent year over year in the third quarter, down from roughly 17 percent in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, growth in paid clicks — clicks on ads that generate revenue for Google — slowed from 13 percent to 8 percent.