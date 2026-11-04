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4 Way To Tell If Your Betta Is Happy ( Signs Of Boredom Depression)
By Marcus Webb,3 days ago
How to tell if your betta is happy comes down to reading subtle cues most owners miss. A vibrant betta flashes deep colors and bold fins – never faded hues or clamped stress stripes. It attacks high-protein granules with gusto; spitting out meals? That’s your water quality talking. You’ll spot healthy cruising between resting on broad leaves, not listless hiding that screams boredom or depression.