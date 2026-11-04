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The Moving Tax Trap That Kept California Seniors Stuck — and the Law That Quietly Ended It
By Marc Christopherson,3 days ago
If you bought your California home decades ago, you’ve been protected by Proposition 13 ever since. Your property is assessed at what it was worth when you bought it, and your taxes only creep up by a maximum of 2% a year. For many long-time homeowners, that means a tax bill based on a value that looks nothing like today’s market.
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