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Purgavie and Ruger Win Hopewell Township Committee Seats as Voters Approve Charter Study Commission
By Seth Siditsky,2 days ago
Democrats Sophie Purgavie and Michael Ruger won the two available seats on the Hopewell Township Committee in Tuesday’s general election, defeating Republicans John Hart and Steven Niederer in a race shaped by questions about development, municipal finances and the future of township services. Voters also approved the creation of...