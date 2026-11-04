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Booker Wins Reelection as Democrats Flip Two New Jersey House Seats and Take Control of Congress
By Seth Siditsky,3 days ago
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker won reelection Tuesday, securing another six-year term as New Jersey voters also helped Democrats capture two Republican-held congressional seats in an election that will return control of both chambers of Congress to the Democratic Party. Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy and two minor-party candidates to win...