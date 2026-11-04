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Levine and Hook Win Hopewell Borough Council Seats as Voters Approve Fire Equipment Funding
By Seth Siditsky,2 days ago
Democrats Justine Levine and Sheri Hook won the two available seats on Hopewell Borough Council in Tuesday’s general election, defeating independent candidate James Higgins in a race shaped by questions about redevelopment, municipal finances and how residents should be involved in decisions about the borough’s future. Levine, a...