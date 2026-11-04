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Chandler and Valenza Win Reelection to Pennington Borough Council in Uncontested Race
By Seth Siditsky,3 days ago
Pennington Borough Council incumbents Catherine “Kit” Chandler and John J. Valenza II secured new three-year terms in Tuesday’s general election, with both Democrats running unopposed. According to unofficial Mercer County election results, Chandler received 1,095 votes, while Valenza received 1,076. No Republican candidates filed to run for...