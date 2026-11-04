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First Alert Weather Day: Tracking wind and scattered downpours
By Sydney Sullivan,3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold front brings scattered rain with a few embedded storms and gusty winds to the region today. WEDNESDAY: A cold front will slowly move into the area, with scattered downpours working into the forecast. By late morning, a bit more coverage arrives across the Cumberland Plateau, then pushes eastward throughout the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are our main impacts today.