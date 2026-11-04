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Shippers spread parcel volume as carrier surcharges climb
By Thomas Wasson,3 days ago
CHICAGO — Parcel shippers spent years handing one national carrier all their volume and negotiating once. At FarEye’s Last Mile Leaders America 2026 conference in August, panelists described why shippers are moving away from single-carrier agreements. Rising surcharges are part of the reason. Software that lets shippers manage multiple carriers has also made the shift easier.