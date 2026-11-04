undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dollar General’s CEO Says Even $100K Earners Are Hunting for Bargains. 5 Ways to Make Sure You Save Money
By Kendall Blythe,2 days ago
Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos told investors at a Goldman Sachs retail conference on Sept. 15 that years of sustained inflation have pushed even middle- and upper-middle-income households to shop more like the chain’s lower-income core customers, according to Cox Media Group’s WDBO. On the company’s Aug. 27...