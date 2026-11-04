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Wisconsin voters pass two of three constitutional amendments
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,3 days ago
Wisconsin voters approved two of the three constitutional amendments on the ballot on Tuesday. Over the last eight years, the Republican-controlled Legislature has frequently used the state’s constitutional amendment process to circumvent the veto pen of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s results give the Republicans a nine for 15 record in those efforts.