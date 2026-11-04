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Gardner Minshew, Bucky Irving/Kenneth Gainwell, and Ty’Ron Hopper are the NFC’s Week 8 Secret Superstars
By Cincinnati Reds,3 days ago
Superstars may lead the discussion when it comes to success in the NFL, but more often than not, it’s the guys you barely know who will make the plays needed when they’re needed. Such players can be underrated for all kinds of reasons. Perhaps they’re playing in a smaller market, and the media isn’t appropriately trumpeting their exploits. Maybe they’re hidden in a depth chart behind bigger names who may not be doing as much. Or, it’s always possible that a wayward coach hasn’t quite figured out that one guy needs elevation to bring better results to the team.