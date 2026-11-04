undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
October 2026 retina recap: Duravyu stumbles, DAYBREAK delivers, and optogenetics takes the Nobel
3 days ago
Duravyu missed wet AMD noninferiority twice, DAYBREAK met its end points, and optogenetics won the Nobel as son-vec posted 4-year RP data in an AAO-driven October. October was a conference month for retina, with AAO 2026 in New Orleans and late EURETINA and Retina Society coverage driving most of the news. There were no FDA approvals in retina, but 2 pivotal readouts pointed in opposite directions for durable nAMD therapy: the vorolanib insert missed noninferiority a second time, while tarcocimab met it in DAYBREAK. Optogenetics had its moment as the Nobel committee honored the field's founders the same week 4-year RP data and a planned GA trial were presented for son-vec. Below is an overview of 9 key developments from October, plus honorable mentions worth a look.