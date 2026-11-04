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“Give Them Real Contracts”: After Refusing Aid to Deion Sanders’ Colorado, Former Player and X Games CEO Offers Alternative to Donations
3 days ago
X Games CEO and former Colorado college football player Jeremy Bloom has made it clear he won’t donate money to the Buffaloes program in the NIL era, even though Deion Sanders and his crew may need it most right now. Colorado was on a five-game losing streak before the Buffs beat Kansas State, and when asked whether he makes financial contributions to the program, Bloom made it clear he doesn’t agree with the current system.