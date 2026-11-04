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“I Wasn’t Calling Kirby Smart”: Shane Beamer Admits Speaking to Two Top College Basketball Coaches for Support During Tough Gamecocks Run
3 days ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks seem to have turned a corner after a difficult start to the college football season, winning three straight games and easing the pressure on head coach Shane Beamer, who might have felt his seat getting hotter after a tough run of games. Beamer has now spoken...
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