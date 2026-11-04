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“I Don’t Get That One”: Urban Meyer Flags Major Issue With CFP Rankings as He Questions Indiana and Big Ten Team’s Position
2 days ago
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and there’s a lot to unpack. Notre Dame and Ohio State are ranked outside the top 10, while Miami leads the pack. Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer disagreed with some of the rankings, particularly Indiana’s. Meyer also flagged issues with UCLA’s eighth-place ranking.