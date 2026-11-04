undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrat Gina Hinojosa will win Texas governor’s race
By Arlette Saenz, CNN,2 days ago
Democrat Gina Hinojosa will become the first Latina governor of Texas, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, ending the more than three-decade Republican hold on the seat. Hinojosa, a 52-year-old state lawmaker and attorney, defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a mainstay of Texas politics who was seeking a fourth term. She will be the first Democrat elected governor since Ann Richards in 1990 and only the third woman to hold the position.