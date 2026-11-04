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IT restricts sites.saintmarys.edu access to address security vulnerabilities
By Sophie Lewandowski,3 days ago
In response to an unspecified security vulnerability, Saint Mary’s College restricted sites.saintmarys.edu to on-campus use only. Students were alerted of the change via a message shared through the SMC portal on Oct. 28. Other digital platforms such as Google Drive, Google Sites and www.saintmarys.edu remain unaffected, according to the...