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SOM's twin-tower Sany IROOTECH headquarters in Guangzhou wins Best Tall Building Worldwide
3 days ago
This cycle's best tall building stands 204 meters, roughly a quarter of the 828-meter Burj Khalifa, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed both. Sany IROOTECH’s frame uses five-story mega-column modules with suspended floors, built to stay strong while accommodating wind and seismic movement. Turn your Architecture & Design expertise...