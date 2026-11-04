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Markets react with caution to Democrats' victory in US midterms
By Charles PELLEGRIN,3 days ago
Investors shunned AI stocks and turned to government bonds on Wednesday in the wake of the Democratic Party's takeover of Congress in the US midterm elections. Oil prices meanwhile ticked slightly higher, as uncertainty remains over the direction of US President Donald Trump's war against Iran. Also in this edition, we focus on the central issue of this midterm campaign: the rise in the cost of living.