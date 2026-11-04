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Israel Weapons Industry expands into Southeast Asia with Thailand’s deployment of counter-drone system
By Seth J. Frantzman,3 days ago
JERUSALEM — Small arms manufacturer Israel Weapons Industry is expanding its reach into Southeast Asia, with four nations “currently at different stages of the procurement process” for its ARBEL Anti-Drone System, the company recently told Breaking Defense. “We are seeing strong demand for our platforms and systems...