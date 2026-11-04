undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Movie review: ‘Wicker’ provides good photography. But it’s otherwise pointless.
By John O'Neill,3 days ago
Good photography is an asset to any movie. But it can’t carry the day if the storyline is ridiculous. “Wicker” is scenic, which is what induced me to see it after having watched the trailers. It takes place in a presumably English village. It’s a fantasy-comedy-drama. The period isn’t specified. But it seems like a story set around the 17th Century.