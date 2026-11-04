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Rory McIlroy drops LIV Golf bombshell: “They wanted to destroy the European Tour”
By Ross Kilvington,2 days ago
Rory McIlroy has claimed that LIV Golf officials openly discussed their intentions to “destroy the European Tour” at Augusta during this year’s Masters tournament. The six-time major champion has backed comments made by DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings, who alleged that LIV Golf had spent more than $7billion, with one of its main objectives to destroy the European Tour.