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STEVE LOOSELY WINNING MAYOR’S RACE, DENNEY AND FOUSE AHEAD IN COUNCIL RACES
3 days ago
For the first time in over a quarter of a century, the City of Roseburg will have a new mayor. Steve Loosely is leading Max Smoot and David Bolhuis by a wide margin. In unofficial results from the Douglas County Elections Office as of early Wednesday Loosely has 63 percent of the vote. Smoot has 24 percent to 12 percent for Bolhuis. Longtime incumbent Mayor Larry Rich did not run for another term.
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