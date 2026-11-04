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Freeup Storage White Sulphur Springs Intends To Hold A Sale Of The Following Tenant’s Storage Units To Satisfy An Owner’s Lien For Rent – November 18, 2026
By The West Virginia Daily News,2 days ago
Notice is hereby given that FreeUp Storage White Sulphur Springs located at 362 Mountain Ave., White Sulphur Springs, WV, 24986 intends to hold a sale of the following tenant’s storage units to satisfy an Owner’s lien for rent pursuant to West Virginia Code Chapter 38, Article 14 (Self-Service Storage Facilities Act).