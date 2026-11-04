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‘¡Hola communidad!’: Evanston Latinos members reflect on history of community resilience
By Rawya Hazin,2 days ago
For Ricardo Villalobos, executive director of Evanston Latinos, there is never a day off from work. After one year with Evanston Latinos, an Evanston-based and Latino-led nonprofit organization, and with almost 30 years dedicated to community development, Villalobos said he cares deeply about the power of unity. “Everyone should be...
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