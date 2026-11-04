undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Review, Gameplay Impressions, Videos & Top Features for Switch 2
By Brandon Galvin,3 days ago
In 1998, Ocarina of Time was influential for its finely-tuned action combat featuring Z-targeting lock-on gameplay, camera control, item management, level design, puzzles, expansive world and time-traveling mechanics. It's easy to see its influence across the industry since its release. Nintendo has perfected the classic in every way while while staying true to the core aspects and charm of the original instead of straying away from what made it a success nearly 30 years ago.