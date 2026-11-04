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Global securities lending revenue hits US$1.7bn for October
By Reporter: Theodore Law,2 days ago
Global securities lending revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to US$1.7 billion in October, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The increase pushed year-to-date revenue to US$15.86 billion, surpassing the total revenues generated across the entirety of 2025. October's growth was driven by borrowing activity as average balances...