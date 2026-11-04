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November warmth returns with highs climbing into the 60s over the weekend
By Sophia Cruz,2 days ago
A quiet stretch of weather is ahead for southwest Idaho, with near-seasonal temperatures through the remainder of the workweek before unseasonably warm weather returns this weekend. Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds as skies gradually clear throughout the morning. Winds will remain light, with afternoon temperatures near...
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