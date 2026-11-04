undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Epic Warpath Reinforcements Bring New Firepower to Every Faction
3 days ago
With the new Warpath Universe Command Protocols book arriving in November, Mantic Games is also preparing a substantial wave of new Epic Warpath releases. Designed to coincide with the new expansion, these additions bring fresh vehicles, specialist troops and formidable battlefield support to all eight factions, giving existing armies plenty of new options while offering players some exciting ways to expand their forces.