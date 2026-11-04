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Dairy Queen drops a new Christmas cookie Blizzard and revives a holiday classic
By John,2 days ago
When it comes to holiday cheer, Dairy Queen is in the Capitole again as it bakes up some holiday cheer in a cup.When the holiday season arrives, Dairy Queen is back in the Capitole serving up more holiday cheer in a cup. For 2026, the beloved ice cream chain has announced the highly anticipated “Holiday Cookie Swap Blizzard Treat Collection”. Dairy Queen is bringing some great new cookie creations out the oven as well as a fan favorite peppermint flavor, and making winter sweeter than ever!
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