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Cornell University Expands Biotechnology Research Infrastructure With AI Computing And $20,000 Research Credits
By Amit Chowdhry,2 days ago
Cornell University is expanding its Biotechnology Resource Center (BRC) through new artificial intelligence computing capabilities, laboratory facilities, advanced scientific instruments, and research support programs. The initiative is designed to strengthen life sciences research across the university and improve access to specialized scientific resources. The Biotechnology Resource Center, part of the...