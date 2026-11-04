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Cherry Bekaert Acquires Sansiveri To Expand New England Presence And Add 60 Professionals
By Amit Chowdhry,2 days ago
Cherry Bekaert, a national assurance, tax, and advisory firm, has acquired the business of Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP, a Rhode Island-based accounting and advisory firm serving clients throughout Rhode Island and New England. The acquisition adds approximately 60 professionals to Cherry Bekaert and strengthens its geographic presence, industry expertise,...