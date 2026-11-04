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Deborah Dolgin & Amanda Cochrane Secure Their Seats in the Caledonia-Essex Race
2 days ago
Amanda Cochrane and Debbie Dolgin are expected to win in the Caledonia-Essex District State Race. Easily one of the most competitive races in the NEK is here in St. Johnsbury. A close battle between 5 candidates, Incumbent Debrah Dolgin, Her Husband Steven Dolgin, Democratic Candidates Amanda Cochrane, Heather Young and independent candidate Brandolyn Bradley.