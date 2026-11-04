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Roster Depth Being Tested, Avoiding "Weird" TNF Game | Jags A.M.
3 days ago
Kainani Stevens, Brian Sexton and John Oesher take a look at the Jaguars' many injuries and assess how they will fill in the gaps, both through internal and potentially external measures. They also dive into the Thursday night matchup with the Ravens in Week 9 and predict how the game could go given the Ravens quarterback troubles. Later, the group looks around the league at some of the more interesting games from Week 8. This and more on Jags A.M.