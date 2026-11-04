undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Netflix's Assassin's Creed live-action series officially wraps up filming
2 days ago
Netflix unveiled its plans to make a live-action Assassin's Creed series in 2020. Development only began in 2025 when Halo's screenwriter David Wiener and Roberto Patino came on board. Six years after the announcement of this project, as reported by Matt's Inside Line, filming is complete. It's now time to get it ready for the TV screen as the series enters the post-production phase.