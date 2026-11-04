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Patrick Dumont purchases Miriam Adelson’s share of Mavericks, now owns 69% of team
By Michael Harris,2 days ago
The Dumont family are now the majority owners of the Dallas Mavericks. In 2023, Mark Cuban sold what was then his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont. At the time, the sale was purported to be to the tune of $3.5 billion. The transaction gave Adelson and Dumont majority ownership of the franchise, with Dumont serving in the role of Governor while Cuban maintained a minority stake in the team.