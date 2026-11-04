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Governor Sanders, Senator Cotton, Congressman Crawford win reelection races
3 days ago
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senator Tom Cotton and U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford won reelection in the statewide races Tuesday night. In Baxter County the Governor received 10,331 votes while State Senator Fred Love had 3,274 votes and Colt Shelby had 629. Sanders led with 73 percent of the vote in Baxter County. Statewide the Governor carried 54 percent of the vote.