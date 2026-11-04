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Our Community Foundation Announces Grant Program for Teachers
3 days ago
Our Community Foundation is accepting applications for Teaching Innovator Grants to support creative classroom projects in Daviess County schools. Teachers can apply for up to $250 for projects to be completed during the second semester of the 2026–27 school year. Applications are due December 4th. Field trips and regular classroom expenses, including textbooks, are not eligible. Applications are available at localforever.org/grants. For more information, contact Executive Director Chris Jarrett at 812-698-5413.