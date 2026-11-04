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West Plains Police investigating fatal shooting
3 days ago
The West Plains Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in the 1500 block of Stewart Street. Officers were dispatched to the area following a report of a domestic disturbance. While officers were en route, additional information indicated that a man involved in the reported domestic disturbance had confronted a neighbor on the neighbor’s property. The neighbor reportedly discharged a firearm in self-defense.