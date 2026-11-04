undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ashley Marie Middleton-Vickers
3 days ago
Some people have a way of making themselves unforgettable. Ashley Marie Middleton, 36, of Petersburg, IN, born on December, 14, 1989 daughter of Beth Wilkes and Scott Wilkes, was one of those people. Beautiful, vibrant, fiercely stubborn, and wonderfully outspoken, Ashley lived with a personality that could fill a room and a laugh that was impossible to ignore. No one could resist her infectious bubbly personality, even if loving her occasionally meant shaking your head and letting her have the last word.