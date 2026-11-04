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Bull Shoals Planning and Zoning Commission to conduct public hearing
3 days ago
The Bull Shoals Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducting a public hearing during their regular meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bull Shoals City Hall. The Commission is to discuss three changes to the Planning and Zoning codes. The first is update fee schedule to reflect current feess in Article 8-2. The second is to add a 30-day time fram to this section in Article 7-3 and the third is to delete section F concerning paved parking areas in Article 5-8.