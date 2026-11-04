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Rockstar Could Crack Down on GTA 6 Spoilers Even After Launch
By Hennadiy Chemеris,3 days ago
Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive may restrict the publication of videos featuring major story moments from Grand Theft Auto 6. According to the guidelines on Rockstar's official support website, the company may take down not only videos showing the game's ending but also standalone cutscenes and other content that reveals key plot details.