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WLD Price Prediction: rebound improves, but overhead resistance still defines the market
By Luisa Crawford,2 days ago
The Binance spot data supplied for Worldcoin (WLD) puts the token at $0.39 after a 7.46% 24-hour gain, with a 24-hour trading range of $0.40 to $0.36 and reported spot volume of $15,588,266. On that same observation set, WLD is trading around the 7-day simple moving average of $0.39 and above the $0.38 pivot, but still below the 20-day and 50-day averages at $0.46 and $0.48. That matters because the short-term rebound has improved the tape, while the medium-term trend remains lower than the current spot move.