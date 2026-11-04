undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Darializa Avila Chevalier, CC ’16, ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ organizer, to represent Columbia in Congress
2 days ago
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. Darializa Avila Chevalier, CC ’16, the progressive Democratic candidate for New York’s 13th Congressional District, defeated Republican nominee Jomo Williams in Tuesday’s general election. The victory caps a rapid rise for Avila Chevalier. Two years after she...
12