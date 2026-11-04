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Rayfield leads treasurer race; Gordon ahead in Eastville mayoral contest
2 days ago
Nolan T. Rayfield led Northampton County’s contested treasurer race Tuesday night, while voters also decided competitive town elections and supported all three proposed amendments to Virginia’s Constitution, according to unofficial results. With all five precincts reporting election-night totals, Rayfield received 3,307 votes, or 56.86%, to Kristin N. Willis’...