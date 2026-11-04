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"Fuller and more energetic": Why eggs boost your energy - and the cholesterol claim that's been debunked
By Erica Sweeney,3 days ago
I’ve never been someone who wakes up craving breakfast. I usually need a little time before I’m ready to eat, and eggs have never been at the top of my list of favourite foods. For years, I followed a vegan diet, but these days, I do occasionally eat eggs, fish and meat. When my editor suggested I eat eggs every day for two weeks to see the health benefits, I was curious.